Akshara Singh, time and again, baffles her fans with her stunning appearances on screen. The diva makes people go crazy over her looks bd moves. Yet again, the actress took to Instagram and dropped an adorable dance reel. In the video, she danced along with her hair stylist taking a mirror video. She danced and smiled, looking cute in the video of iconic singer Asha Bhosle’s song.

For the reel video, Akshara Singh wore a black turtle neck top paired with ripped denim pants and chunky black shoes. The actress looked beautiful without makeup. She had black glasses on her head. The actress dropped this reel with a caption, “Happiness Aur positivity ke saath day start karo phir mazze mazze hain .” The actress shared this reel to inspire fans to start their day with happiness and positivity. Her reel is going viral now with thousands of likes and views. In addition, many shared their views in the comments.

A fan wrote, “Ap bhut beautiful ho akshu di.” Another sarcastically said, “Kha maza hai hmko to roj ka whi sb to maza kya hai but ap krte ho to hme jarur maza ata hai .” While the third wished for some more amazing videos and said, “akshara mam one video on “main khiladi tu anari” song please, like ur old reel ye dil tere aankhon mein dooba .” And several users dropped emoticons in the comments.

Akshara Singh is a Bhojpuri actress known for her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT. In the show, she developed soft feelings for co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

