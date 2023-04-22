Watch: Hansika Motwani gets asked where she is going? Actress gives savage reply

Check out this savage and sassy video of Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani is one of the most admired and amazing actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva started her career many years back as a child artiste with ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ and well, ever since then, she’s grown tremendously in her career and how. In her entire career till date, Hansika Motwani has achieved quite a lot. She’s done very well for herself in all the South movie projects that she’s been a part of and well, that’s why, her fans are incredibly proud of her and how. Not just in the South movie space ladies and gentlemen, Hansika Motwani has also done good work in B-Town and well, we love it. Today, she’s happily married in her personal life and is living a lovely life:

Check out this fun and sassy video of Hansika Motwani:

When it comes to stabbing hearts and melting people with her charm and swag, Hansika Motwani has always been in the forefront. Well, that’s why, all her Instagram photos, videos and reels go viral quite literally and in no time. Well, this time, we show you a funny yet savage reel. In the video, Hansika Motwani is being asked about where she’s headed and that’s when, she has a really savage and sassy response. Well, do you want to check it out and understand better? See below folks –

Personal Hobby:

As far as hobby is concerned, Hansika Motwani loves to paint and her beautiful house is filled with paintings of Lord Buddha. Wonderful fact discovered, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com