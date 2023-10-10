Watch: Inside Ananya Panday & Malaika Arora’s hardcore gym sessions

Movies | Celebrities

Bollywood beauties Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora are setting new fitness goals with their hardcore gym sessions, and we’ve got the inside scoop. Join us as we explore their workout routines, share their fitness secrets, and reveal how they manage to make sweating it out look so fun and fabulous!

Ananya Panday’s Workout Game:

When it comes to hitting the gym with unbridled enthusiasm, Ananya Panday is the undisputed champ. This young starlet is causing a fitness frenzy with her unwavering dedication to staying in tip-top shape. Ananya’s gym sessions are like a fitness cocktail, blending cardio, strength training, and yoga. Even when she’s lifting weights that look twice her size, she rocks it with a smile. Her motto? “Work hard, but never forget to have a blast along the way!” as we see all the ‘sweat’ in the pictures.

Malaika Arora’s Fitness Extravaganza:

Malaika Arora, the ultimate fitness guru, is famous for her age-defying physique and boundless energy. Her gym sessions are nothing short of a fitness extravaganza! Malaika’s fitness regime includes a mix of pilates, aerial yoga, and dance-inspired workouts. What we love the most is her yoga training back and forth.

All about positivity

What shines through in both Ananya and Malaika’s gym sessions is their positive vibes. They radiate enthusiasm and lift each other up, creating an atmosphere that’s pure motivation. These two believe that keeping a positive mindset is the real key to conquering any fitness goal. So, whether they’re planking, squatting, or spinning, they’re all about encouraging each other and keeping the good vibes rolling. As Malaika Arora wrote, “The yoga pose is not the goal. Becoming flexible is not the goal. Standing on your hands is not the goal. The goal is serenity. Balance. Truly finding peace in your own skin.”

One thing is clear from their gym moments that it’s not just about reps and sets; it’s about reaching ‘serenity’

Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora’s gym sessions are a shining example of how fitness can be a total blast. Their commitment, positivity, and friendship remind us that working out isn’t just about getting fit; it’s about enjoying the journey and celebrating every victory along the way. Whether you’re a gym regular or just starting your fitness adventure, take a cue from these Bollywood stars and remember to keep smiling, sweating, and staying inspired!

