Watch: Nora Fatehi is here with unbelievable Egyptian belly dancing tips, golden opportunity to learn

Check out now Nora Fatehi is burning hearts like a pro

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
02 May,2023 15:48:36
Nora Fatehi is one of the boldest and most loved actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been doing top-quality work in the Indian entertainment industry in all these years and well, the results have certainly come her way and how. While she’s been struggling and working hard for quite many years, she started to get her maximum share of fandom and popularity immediately after 2018. Songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar and many others helped her become the star that she is today and well, we love it. She’s the classic example of a talented modern-day multi-dynamic personality and well, that’s why, she’s got her basics sorted.

While we all know quite well for a fact that Nora Fatehi is an exceptional singer and actress, we also realize very well that her main forte has to be dance. She has the power and ability to slay any form of dance and we love it. Belly dance has always been her strong point and well, that’s why, we are here with a special inspiring video for you all. In this video, you get to see and learn some special Egyptian belly dancing hack from none other than the expert herself. See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, if you all had to rate this stunning video of Nora Fatehi, how much will you all rate it and how? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

