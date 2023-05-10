ADVERTISEMENT
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the new adorable couple in town. The two of them started seeing each other quite a long time and as per media reports, they are all set to get married very soon. Here's their latest video with the media

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 10:34:47
Watch: Paparazzi asks Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chaddha 'shaadi mein bulaoge na?' See epic reaction

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most popular and adorable actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva made her debut long back in the Hindi film industry in the year 2012 and from there onwards, there was simply no looking back for her and how. With every passing year, she kept working hard immensely from end to achieve new milestones in her professional career and we truly love it and how. Not many are perhaps aware of the fact that before becoming an actress, Parineeti Chopra had also worked as a famous publicist in the media and entertainment industry. Her growth in the industry has been quite sensational and phenomenal and no wonder, her fans and admirers are quite literally proud of everything that she brings to the table.

Off-late, Parineeti Chopra has been in the news and limelight quite often. For the unversed, she’s been linked to AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Speculations started soon after both Parineeti Chopra and Raghav were spotted for multiple meal outings. The two of them were spotted frequently. From going out for meal outings to enjoying IPL games together, we have seen them do it all and how. Well, this time, the couple have reached Delhi and over there, they seem to have had a hilarious discussion with the paparazzi. When one of the paparazzi asked her about whether they will be called at their wedding or not, both Parineeti and Raghav were seen blushing and smiling. Well, do you want to check it out? See below people –

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

