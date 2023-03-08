The makers of the Rani Mukerji-starrer “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway” have released their latest song, “Maa Ke Dil Se”, following the success of their previous beautiful melody, “Shubho Shubho”. This heartwarming song has been released as a special celebration for Women’s Day and is a tribute to the unconditional love that every mother has for her child.

The video features Rani Mukerji, and the lyrics, penned by Kausar Munir, beautifully portray the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child. “Maa Ke Dil Se” has been crooned by Javed Ali and Dipakshi Kalita and composed by Amit Trivedi.

Talking about the song, Rani Mukerji shares, “Maa Ke Dil Se is one of the best songs that I have heard in recent times that defines the mother-child relationship so beautifully. The first time I heard the song I was extremely moved by the words penned by Kausar, I could only think of my mother and my child and my journey from being a daughter to becoming a mother. The whole concept of the song is whether the mother gives birth to the child or the child gives birth to the mother.”

Dedicating the song to her mother, Rani expresses, “It is truly special that this song is releasing on Women’s Day as my life as a woman changed completely after I became a mother. I would like to dedicate this song to my mother who has made several sacrifices for me over the years. Motherhood is a glorious life force and an act of infinite positivity.”

She further adds, “I think it is one of the best-written songs by Kausar and Amit has given a completely new emotional melody, when one hears the song it tugs at the heartstrings, Javed Ali and Dipakshi Kalita have only added to the melody, and lyrics they have sung the song with so much depth and emotion. In the scenario of the film the song is really apt and it goes seamlessly with the narrative of the story and adds a lot of richness to the screenplay moments of the film there could not be any better song for the movie.”

Ace lyricist Kausar Munir says, “The thought of this song was sparked by the motherhood memory of Rani Mukerji, that ‘a child gives birth to a mother’. With this flame, I was able to kindle my own experience of motherhood and put it to poetry.”

Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023. *Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’s latest song – Maa Ke Dil Se celebrates Women’s Day with a moving tribute to mothers.

