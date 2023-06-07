ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most gorgeous and droolworthy beauties in the Indian entertainment industry and we love her. Well, it's now time to check out her stylish avatar where we see her burning hearts with her amazing photodump

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
07 Jun,2023 09:48:16
Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most outstanding and incredible actresses and performing artistes that we all are blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry in today’s time. The actress started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry at the mere age of just 15 and from there onwards, she’s grown incredibly in her professional career and how. Tamannaah is extremely gorgeous and beautiful and well, no wonder, come what may, anything and everything that she does from her end manages to get the love and attention of the audience better than anyone else. She’s a style icon and well, no wonder, not just in movies, she’s going to be preferred by fans even on the ramp walk.

Let’s check out her latest stunning snaps and we bet you all will genuinely love all of it for real:

Well, talking about ramp walk ladies and gentlemen, Tamannaah Bhatia recently walked the ramp for a talented designer at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 and well, as expected, it was indeed a wonderful visual delight for the audience to see and admire her on the ramp. But hey, not just on the ramp folks, even when it comes to slaying the vogue game during photoshoots, Tamannaah Bhatia is quite literally a pro. This time, once again, she’s burning hearts of one and all with precision and well, we are all genuinely in for a visual delight and treat with her latest snaps. Come check out. Here you go –

Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing 813355

Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing 813356

Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing 813357

Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing 813358

Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing 813359

Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing 813360

Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing 813361

Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing 813362

Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing 813363

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia's special friendship diaries
Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia's special friendship diaries
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
It’s a wrap for Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jailer’, see pics
It’s a wrap for Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jailer’, see pics
Tamannaah Bhatia reveals one of her ‘secret character’ traits, read
Tamannaah Bhatia reveals one of her ‘secret character’ traits, read
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
Latest Stories
Everything in black makes me feel sexy: Kimmy Nagpal
Everything in black makes me feel sexy: Kimmy Nagpal
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep accuses Jahaan for framing Jordan in false drug possession case
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep accuses Jahaan for framing Jordan in false drug possession case
Shruti Haasan's romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute
Shruti Haasan's romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute
Malavika Mohanan is obsessed with cats, here's why
Malavika Mohanan is obsessed with cats, here's why
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 'larger than life' football experience is here
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 'larger than life' football experience is here
22 Years After Making History, Gadar Returns With Extra Scenes
22 Years After Making History, Gadar Returns With Extra Scenes
Read Latest News