Zee Bangla’s Jagaddhatri Celebrates 2 Years of Success-Ankita Mallick and Soumyadeep Mukherjee Thanked Audience

Jagaddhatri, the popular Bengali mega serial, has achieved a remarkable milestone, completing two successful years on air. Despite facing stiff competition and a temporary slip in TRP rankings, the show’s cast and crew enthusiastically celebrated this achievement.

The serial, which premiered on August 29, 2022, has captivated audiences with its unique blend of drama, crime, and romance. Ankita Mallick, who expertly portrays the dual roles of Jagaddhatri and crime branch officer Jas Sanal, expressed her gratitude through a heartfelt video message.

She wrote, “I have only gratitude. It’s been an amazing journey so far. We completed two long years together; I completed 730 days playing Jagaddhatri on screen. What a lovely feeling this is. Just keep sending love and love and more love. Thank you, Dada Blues Productions.”

Soumyadeep, Jagaddhatri’s male lead, joined Ankita in thanking the audience. Sharing a selfie with Snehashis Chakraborty and Ankita, Soumyadeep wrote, “Jagaddhatri is audience’s favorite in the Bengali mega entertainment world…”

The on-screen chemistry between Ankita and Soumyadeep has been a significant factor in the show’s success. Although “rumors of an off-screen romance have been consistently dismissed, their friendship is undeniable.

Jagaddhatri’s achievement is noteworthy, especially considering the current trend of mega serials needing help to sustain viewer interest beyond a few months. The show’s ability to maintain a loyal fan base is a testament to its engaging storyline and talented cast.

View Instagram Post 1: Zee Bangla's Jagaddhatri Celebrates 2 Years of Success-Ankita Mallick and Soumyadeep Mukherjee Thanked Audience

Currently ranked seventh in the TRP list with a rating of 5.8, Jagaddhatri fans eagerly await the show’s return to the top five. Will Jas Sanal make a comeback and reclaim their spot? Only time will tell.

About Jagaddhatri:

Jagaddhatri is a Bengali mega serial that has been airing on Zee Bangla since August 29, 2022. The show follows the story of Jagaddhatri, a crime branch officer, and her personal struggles. Ankita Mallick plays the dual lead roles of Jagaddhatri and Jas alongside Soumyadeep Mukherjee as Swayambhu.