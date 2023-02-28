The SAG Awards looked majestic as Zendaya stepped the red carpet in a handmade Valentino silk duchess pink off-shoulder corseted armoured dress embellished with 190 duchess silk roses and doubled with silk faille. In a strapless gown with a sewn cinched neckline, a sheer silhouette, a deep V in the back, and a significant floor-sweeping train, the actor diffracted the ideal Hollywood glam in the pictures.

Zendaya amplified the look of the Valentino silk dress with her short, wavy hair, dewy base, bold eyebrows, feathered eyebrow, subtle glittery pink eyeshadow, and glossy pink lip colour. The final touches were a necklace encased in diamonds and colourful gemstones, graceful ear studs, sheer diamond ring, and a vibrant Bulgari bracelet.

Zendaya prompted exemplary glam and beauty in the pictures. Posing with utmost grace and sass for the paparazzies, Zendaya turned heads like no other.

Just Jared sharing the pictures on their official Instagram handle, wrote, “@zendaya shuts down the carpet in @maisonvalentino for the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where this year’s best performances in movies and television are celebrated. Visit the LINK IN BIO for more of the best red carpet”

Soon after, the pictures got surfaced on the internet, fans couldn’t stop but praise her stunning aura in the pictures. One wrote, “Ok this goddess keeps serving & slaying and I’m here for it”, another wrote, “Zendaya.. ladies of this generation take notes.. elegance personified”, a third user wrote, “Classy. She’s the epitome of old Hollywood Glamour. Just breathtaking”, a fourth one added, “The models should thank God Zendaya chose to be an actress”

