ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

About My Father Review: Robert De Niro’s Father-Son Rom-Com Is Pure Self-indulgence

About My Father is one movie that has grabbed a lot of love and attention so far and we love it. Right now, Subhash K Jha has reviewed the project and well, seeing the review, you will love it. Read this article for more updates

Author: Subhash K Jha
19 Jun,2023 13:12:28
About My Father Review: Robert De Niro’s Father-Son Rom-Com Is Pure Self-indulgence

If it’s a passably enjoyable father-son film you are looking for , About My Father fits the bill , though just about. This is not as crazily comic as you think. But it’s not all a waste of time either. How can it be, when the great Robert de Niro plays an Italian immigrant who follows his son to his future-in-law’s vacation with his super-affluent in-laws-to-be.

What follows is as tasteful as peacock meat.This is what de Niro serves his son’s in-laws, although they don’t know it. They seem very happy with the dish served.We are not quite that happy.

About My Father rings a false note from the word go. The father-son relationship which is the core of the comedy lacks heart. De Niro can fit into any son’s father’s role.He doesn’t even have to try. Here he looks detached from the droll comedy.

Sadly the son here is played by Sebastian Maniscalco, a standup comedian trying hard to play a screen hero.As we know from our own experience(ref: Kapil Sharma) a good standup comedian is not necessarily a good actor. Maniscalco struggles with the poorly written episodes while De Niro looks on.

This is a weak father-son story , poorly written and broadly performed. The director Laura Terruso seems somewhat bored by the plot. Most of the supposedly funny episodes are de-energized by the lack of freshness. The entire film reeks of disinterest, as though everyone is in it just for the heck for it. And yes ,the big fat cheques couldn’t have hurt either.

Once the principal plot premise is gotten out of the way the film simply collapses in a heap of heated hilarity.The ‘Big Funny Sequences’ fall flat on their farcical face. The sequence in which De Niro gives his son’s future mother-in-law(Kim Cattrall) a shocker of a haircut is just not funny.Is De Niro playing a chef or a hair stylist? Who cares! De Niro doesn’t.

The question that such pseudo-socialist films take that digs at the super-rich class must answer is, if the Capitalists are so selfindulgent and silly, how did they achieve such financial success?

As for the De Niro motor-mouthed father act, he is more restrained here than he was in that foul-mouthed borderline porn film Dirty Grandpa. This one has an embarrassing penis-size joke about his screen-son that De Niro could have avoided. But I guess he just wants to have fun with the fatuous script,and to hell with decorum.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s Tujhe Dekha Toh to Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Aaj Ke Baad the most soulful romantic tunes of pure love
From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s Tujhe Dekha Toh to Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Aaj Ke Baad the most soulful romantic tunes of pure love
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua vows to bring back Ruhaan
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua vows to bring back Ruhaan
Producer Prerna Arora now partnering with K Sera Sera, shares her future plans and provides some words of caution for inexperienced producers especially women stepping into a male-dominated arena
Producer Prerna Arora now partnering with K Sera Sera, shares her future plans and provides some words of caution for inexperienced producers especially women stepping into a male-dominated arena
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai motivates herself to fight the hijackers
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai motivates herself to fight the hijackers
He is everybody’s favourite dad – Aditya Narayan
He is everybody’s favourite dad – Aditya Narayan
25 Years Of Ghulam, Unknown Facts
25 Years Of Ghulam, Unknown Facts
Read Latest News