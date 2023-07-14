Bollywood movies and their disastrous climaxes

Bollywood, where dreams are meant to come true and stories are woven with threads of magic, there exists almost a dark ‘bhoolbhulaiya’ maybe, where the concept of a satisfying climax is but a mere illusion.

Today is going to be a journey through the loops of despair, as we explore those unfortunate creations (umm…honestly stressing too much to call them ‘creations’) that have shattered our hopes and left us clutching our hearts in disbelief.

That… how one could even think to make this much ‘crap’ believable!

For what can be more delightful than embarking on a cinematic adventure, only to be greeted by an ending so bewildering that it feels like a cruel joke played upon our senses?

Well, the fate of these movies is not to be celebrated but to be remembered as a warning, for the aspiring buffs.

And let’s be real here, the agony of patiently enduring hours of celluloid anticipation, only to be rewarded with a climactic catastrophe that leaves us yearning for a time machine to rescue those lost hours.

…It is a heartbreak of epic proportions…

Sad, how swiftly it plunges us into a chasm of disappointment!

Here are some of the most ludicrous films that Bollywood ‘blessed’ us with:

“Aap Ka Suroor: The Real Love Story” (2007): The climax of this Himesh Reshammiya starrer takes an absurd turn, leaving viewers dumbfounded. It plunges into a realm of implausibility as the protagonist, against all odds, miraculously overcomes insurmountable obstacles without any reasonable explanation.

“Drona” (2008): An ambitious fantasy film that falls flat on its face, “Drona” boasts a climax that is as baffling as it is disappointing. The final act lacks coherence, leaving the audience grappling with a multitude of unanswered questions and a sense of profound dissatisfaction.

“Kambakkht Ishq” (2009): A comedy that loses its comedic touch in the climax, “Kambakkht Ishq” disappoints with its absurdity. The film’s attempt to blend humour and romance results in a contrived climax that fails to deliver on its promising premise.

“Tees Maar Khan” (2010): This heist comedy derails in its climax, leaving audiences in a state of sheer disbelief. As the story reaches its crescendo, the climax becomes a convoluted mess, straining the patience of even the most forgiving viewers.

“Kites” (2010), a visually resplendent tale of love and longing, regrettably descends into confounding territory during its pinnacle, leaving onlookers pondering in perplexity. The narrative veers astray, leaving loose strands untethered and instilling a profound sense of dissatisfaction that lingers in the air.

“Mausam” (2011): This ambitious romantic saga crumbles under the weight of its own aspirations in the climax. What begins as a promising tale of love and destiny concludes with a contrived resolution that stretches credibility, leaving viewers yearning for a more satisfying conclusion.

“Himmatwala” (2013): A remake gone awry, “Himmatwala” boasts a climax that defies all logical reasoning. The film’s climax is an epitome of over-the-top melodrama, where the hero’s triumph feels like a product of sheer luck rather than any semblance of skill or strategy.

“Race 3” (2018): This film takes the crown for a climax that can only be described as an explosive concoction of confusion and disbelief. As the plot unravels in a flurry of convoluted twists, the climax descends into a chaotic mess, leaving the audience scratching their heads.

“Sadak 2” (2020): This much-anticipated sequel failed to live up to its predecessor’s legacy, and its climax did little to redeem it. With a convoluted narrative and an unsatisfying resolution, “Sadak 2” left audiences feeling disappointed and questioning the purpose of the film.

“Hello Charlie” (2021): This comedy caper failed to stick the landing with its climax. The film’s resolution lacked the comedic punch and cleverness seen throughout, resulting in a lacklustre ending that failed to leave a lasting impression.

“The Big Bull” (2021), drawing inspiration from real-life events, grappled with crafting a lasting climax. The denouement appeared hurried, unable to impart the necessary emotional satisfaction, thereby culminating in a subpar finale to an otherwise promising narrative.