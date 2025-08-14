Dhumketu Review: A Strong, Nuanced Take On Conflict & Connection

After being stuck for nearly a decade, Dhumketu finally hits the big screen, bringing back Bengali cinema’s favorite on-screen pair, Dev and Subhashree Ganguly. Directed by Kaushik Ganguly, the film feels less like just another release and more like a small event, especially for those who have been waiting more than 12 years to see this former couple act together again.

Set in the misty hills of Shimla and Nainital, the film looks and feels very authentic. The cinematography by Soumik Haldar is one of its best parts. He doesn’t just show the beauty of the landscape but captures the mood of these places, quiet and a little worn, like they’re holding onto memories and feelings just like the characters do. The visuals have this cordial, geriatric quality, kind of like an old photo that still has a story to tell.

The story is about Bhanu (Dev), who returns to his hometown after four years away, encountering a past that’s hard to leave behind. The film moves between the present and flashbacks, slowly revealing the broken relationships in Bhanu’s life with his distant family, his childhood friend Yogesh (played well by Rudranil Ghosh), and most importantly, his wife Rupa (Subhashree) and their daughter. These relationships form the emotional heart of the movie.

Dev gives a sincere performance as a man weighed down by grief but still searching for some redemption. His body language feels natural and lived-in, though the prosthetic makeup to age him sometimes feels a bit off. Subhashree’s Rupa carries a bittersweet vibe, a mix of nostalgia and quiet strength. Their chemistry is softer here, less flashy than before, but it still works and reminds you why they were such a beloved pair. Rudranil shines as the steady, soulful friend, and even Parambrata’s brief role leaves a mark.

The music fits well with the mood. The songs “Gane Gane” and “Ma” calmly do their job. Anupam Roy’s unadorned tune hits just the right emotional notes. Nothing rebellious here, but the music fits the film’s mood without getting in the way.

As for the story, it feels rickety at times. Some parts abide too long, and the back-and-forth between past and present isn’t always smooth. Knowing Kaushik Ganguly’s usual astute storytelling, this one feels a bit looser, less lustrous. Still, you can sense the sustenance behind it, even when it sputters.

Dhumketu doesn’t hustle to engrave or dazzle. It moves at its own muted pace, darting on time lost and the convoluted pull of coming back. If you’re here for Dev and Subhashree, it’s a warm reunion. If not, it’s a mild reminder that a movie doesn’t have to be perfect to touch you.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5/5 stars.