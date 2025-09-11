Ek Chatur Naar Movie Review: A Fun, Engaging Ride

Rating: (3.5/5)

The name ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ brings to mind mischief, cunningness, and a little devilry – and all this has been served up in this film to perfection. This black comedy thriller by Umesh Shukla keeps you hooked from start to finish. The story passes through interesting characters of a small town and their complicated world, where there is a trick hidden behind every smile and the stakes behind every game are much bigger.

The biggest strength of the film is its screenplay – ups and downs, strange twists and mind games, which keep you hooked. By the time it reaches the climax, the story comes to a point where not only are the secrets revealed, but you also understand the real story hidden behind it.

Divya Khosla Kumar has once again proved that she is known not just for her beautiful looks but also for her strong acting. Her style, dialogue delivery, and screen presence are very effective.

Neil Nitin Mukesh gives perhaps the strongest performance here. Every time he comes on screen, eyes are glued to him. Neil has shown that he can completely control the screen with his presence.

The supporting cast – Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajneesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Rahul Mittra, and Yashpal Sharma – all played an important role in giving depth and real color to the story.

Talking about the music, the songs of Vayu and Sharan Rawat give a light pace to the film, while the background score of Amar Mohile takes the suspense and drama to another level.

Overall, Ek Chatur Naar is a film that makes you laugh, surprises you, and finally makes you think. It lives up to your expectations and gives a complete package of entertainment.

