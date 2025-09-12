Heer Express Review: A Heartwarming Ride of Love, Laughter & Family

Ratings: 3/5 stars

The story of Heer Walia (Divita Juneja) begins in the soil of Punjab. She is no ordinary girl—she runs a dhaba, knows how to repair cars, rides horses, and lives her world on her own terms. She leads a sweet and simple life with her family, but suddenly fate gives her a big opportunity—to manage an Indian restaurant in London. This is where her real journey begins, including love, challenges, and the search for her identity.

The first part is light-hearted and fun. In the streets of London, Heer meets Rohan Ahuja (Prit Kamani), who falls in love with her at first sight. The chemistry between the two adds freshness to the film—cute banter, romantic moments, and banter keep the audience hooked. But after the interval, the story takes a turn. A shocking truth about the restaurant owner (Ashutosh Rana) comes to light. Heer also faces professional struggles and difficulties adjusting to a new culture.

The second half becomes more serious, highlighting the importance of family, the conflict of emotions, and the depth of struggle. The film seems a bit predictable here, but the heart-touching thing is that Heer does not give up and moves forward.

Divita Juneja completely dominates in her debut. Both her innocence and strong personality win hearts. Preet Kamani’s honesty and natural acting make him the perfect partner for Heer. The on-screen chemistry of the two is the strongest aspect of the film.

Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover bring a comic touch and bring smiles every time they appear on screen. Ashutosh Rana adds weight to the story with his seriousness.

The film’s background score complements the Punjabi beats and strengthens the emotional connection in many scenes. Though the songs are a bit ordinary, no track sticks out for long.

Heer Express is a warm, feel-good entertainer about love, family, and courage. Although the script is predictable and the songs lack strong hits, it has heart. Divya’s brilliant debut and Preet’s honesty make it worth a watch.

Overall, the film is a positive and fun ride.

