ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

Jailer: Rajinikanth Shines, The Film Doesn’t

As for Tamannaah Bhatia’s item song, sorry special number, Annirudh Ravichander’s tune is peppy but pointless.The dance steps are a drag.Ditto the the film. The intention is to eulogize Rajinikanth. The execution is strictly turgid

Author: Subhash K Jha
10 Aug,2023 17:23:14
Jailer: Rajinikanth Shines, The Film Doesn’t 842025

Jailer

Rating: **

Jailer is like a trailer of the hit films of the mighty Rajinikanth that you may or may not have seen. It matters little or not at all whether you have seen the superstar’s entire body of work. They all are designed for only one thing: glorifying the Thalaiva to the point of groveling hagiography.

Seldom has Rajini been in a brilliant film that uses his potential as an actor to advantage. Jailer is certainly not that film. It is a creaky curious mix of an old and not so old Rajinikanth, not a double role. But like Tom Hanks in Road To Perdition or nearer home, Dilip Kumar in Shakti, Rajini will have his pound of flesh from a villain Varma (played by Vinayakan in two shades: black and black) who threatens his family.

Admittedly the action scenes are designed with tremendous care, spotlighting the Superstar’s enduring prowess as an entertainer while showing a respectful restrain for his age. Yes, Rajini can still beat the sweat out of his enemies. But there is also that point of ceasefire where the Superstar will not play to the galleries beyond a certain limit.

If only this restrain was evident in non-action sequences where the characters are shown either clinging to every word the Superstar utters or if by chance he is missing from a frame,they are all shown talking about him in hectic huddle.Consequently even actors of the caliber of Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan and the legendary-in-his-own-right Mohanlal(in a disappointing cameo) are reduced to props.

This is a film about a the hero protecting his family. But the family is such a blur of annoying blah , one wonders if they deserve protection!

Yogi’s ‘comic relief’ is excruciatingly non-entertaining.This ubiquitous comedian needs to be banned for at least five years from Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Nelson’s writing and direction are mutually obsequious. Over the years, I’ve come to believe that fanboys should not direct Rajinikanth. But then, who ? Is there any director in Tamil Nadu who is not a Rajini fan? Please raise your hand. Your services can save a legend from plunging deeper into selflove.

As for Tamannaah Bhatia’s item song, sorry special number, Annirudh Ravichander’s tune is peppy but pointless.The dance steps are a drag.Ditto the the film. The intention is to eulogize Rajinikanth. The execution is strictly turgid.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Thalaivaa Rajinikanth Starrer 'Jailer' Hit Theatres, Fans Go Insane 841867
Thalaivaa Rajinikanth Starrer ‘Jailer’ Hit Theatres, Fans Go Insane
Chennai And Bengaluru Offices Shut For Rajinikanth's Jailer 841465
Chennai And Bengaluru Offices Shut For Rajinikanth’s Jailer
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate 839483
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director 835374
Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth to join forces for a new film, confirms director
Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833198
Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth
Watch: Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s chemistry on fire in new song sequence ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Jailer 831393
Watch: Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s chemistry on fire in new song sequence ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Jailer
Latest Stories
Sanjay Dutt's Warm Birthday Wish For Beloved Daughter Trishala Dutt 841929
Sanjay Dutt’s Warm Birthday Wish For Beloved Daughter Trishala Dutt
ZEE5 celebrates India’s 76th Independence Day with national campaign ‘Azaadi Ka Jashn, ZEE5 Ke Sang’ 842011
ZEE5 celebrates India’s 76th Independence Day with national campaign ‘Azaadi Ka Jashn, ZEE5 Ke Sang’
Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ 841973
Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
Alia Bhatt draws comparison with Priyanka Chopra post her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’, read 841953
Alia Bhatt draws comparison with Priyanka Chopra post her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’, read
Deepika Padukone Reacts To Hubby Ranveer Singh's First Glimpse As New Don In 'Don 3' 841927
Deepika Padukone Reacts To Hubby Ranveer Singh’s First Glimpse As New Don In ‘Don 3’
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Lead Cast Poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi Take Center Stage! 841956
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Lead Cast Poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi Take Center Stage!
Read Latest News