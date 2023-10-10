Movies | Editorial

Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Kiran Rao's film 'Laapataa Ladies' received a standing ovation at TIFF.

10 Oct,2023 16:37:02
Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions have released the teaser for their upcoming film ‘Laapataa Ladies’, directed by Kiran Rao. The teaser has given a glimpse into the hilarious world that the movie will bring to the audience. The audience has shown an abundance of love for the teaser and the film has already been receiving appreciation beyond boundaries. Recently, the comedy-drama was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received a standing ovation from the viewers.

The screening of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was a moment of joy for director Kiran Rao, who was present at the esteemed festival. The audience gave a huge round of applause to the film and the director, followed by a standing ovation. This indicates that the comedy-drama has made a positive impression on the audience at the festival, and it is expected to be a treat to watch when it releases on January 5th, 2024.

Jio Studios presents ‘Laapataa Ladies’, a film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions have produced the film, which is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while additional dialogues have been penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.

