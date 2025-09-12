Love in Vietnam Movie Review: A Heartfelt Tale Only for True Romance Lovers

Rating: 3/5 stars

In today’s movies, love is often shown in a hurry—a few meetings and songs, and then the story ends. But “Love in Vietnam” is one of those stories that touches your heart. This film is not a fast-food romance, but a slow-cooked dish that leaves its taste on the tongue even after it ends.

The story takes us to the valleys of Vietnam, where Shantanu Maheshwari‘s character Manav searches for his soul and meets Simmi (Avneet Kaur) and Linh (Kha Ngan). The complex thread of emotions woven between these three forces you to think again and again—what is love after all? How do relationships come into being, and how do they change each other?

Shantanu Maheshwari proved this time that he is not just a dancer but also a heart-touching actor. His pain and yearning come out of the screen and touch you. Avneet Kaur is the real heartbeat of this film. She plays her character as deeply as she looks beautiful. Kha Ngan’s work is also well done- her innocence and spontaneity bring balance to the film.

The biggest strength of the film is its visual treatment. This story, shot in Vietnam’s streets, seas, and mountains, gives a new vision. The cinematography forces you to stop often and get lost in the views.

The music is also heart-touching. The songs of Meet Brothers and Amaal Malik add more depth to the story’s emotions. These are the tunes that, after listening to them, you will feel that you are a part of that journey.

The biggest lesson of the film is that love is not just a name for getting but also for understanding and living. This film also forces you to consider your family relationships, unfulfilled dreams, and complicated relationship patterns.

Yes, the film is not perfect. Not everyone will like its slow pace. But if you are a true emotional romance lover, this film will touch the depths of your heart.

In the end, it has to be said that “Love in Vietnam” is not a big-budget masala movie but a beautiful attempt at an indie film that deeply touches the meaning of love and humanity.

