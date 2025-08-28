Music And Emotion—Oh So Good! Director Tushar Jalota Has A Winner In Param Sundari

Sometimes, it just takes one song—one moment in the score—for a film to move from watchable to unforgettable. That’s the quiet power of a great soundtrack. It doesn’t shout for attention, but it stays with you. And in Param Sundari, director Tushar Jalota has leaned into that truth with purpose. With that the film not only tells a story, but hums with feeling.

Set against the vibrant cultural backdrop of Kerala, Param Sundari is a cross-cultural love story—but what gives it pulse and texture is its music. The album, composed by Sachin-Jigar, doesn’t just complement the narrative—it expands it. Each track is crafted with care, adding layers of emotion that words alone might not fully carry.

At the Mumbai music launch, Sidharth, who plays the lead role of Param, spoke with genuine affection for the album. And you can tell it by listening to the songs. Songs like Sunn Mere Yaar Ve and Chand Kagaz Ka carry that emotional weight—gentle, introspective, and beautifully restrained. There’s no rush to impress; instead, there’s patience and soul.

Janhvi, equally moved, described the album as a rare blend of classical roots and modern charm. That’s perhaps most evident in Pardesiya—a standout track where Sonu Nigam’s seasoned voice meets the fresh energy of Krishnakali Saha. It feels less like a duet and more like a musical dialogue between generations.

Not every song plays it safe. Danger throws in attitude and grit, while Bheegi Saree gives us a soft push, boosted by the mellifluous vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami. And then there’s Sundaru Ke Pyar Mein, locking the album with elegance—a fair note for a film that thrives in its subtlety.

Param Sundari reminds us how powerful music can be when it’s rooted in story and not just be fillers to give you a hangover. The playlist therefore remains the film’s heartbeat. And right now, that heartbeat is strong.