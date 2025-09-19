Nishaanchi Movie Review : A Powerhouse of Strong Performances

4/5 Stars

Anurag Kashyap’s “Nishaanchi” was released on September 19th, generating tremendous excitement among audiences. This film is not just a crime drama, but a story that delves deeply into human relationships, brotherhood, betrayal, and redemption. Aaishvary Thackeray marks his Bollywood debut with this film, and he is joined by strong actors like Vedika Pinto, Monica Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

At the heart of the story are twin brothers—identical in appearance but with completely different mindsets and values. While one brother descends into the dark alleys of crime, the other believes in humanity and relationships. The film traces their life journeys—how brotherhood crumbles and betrays, how love and hate come face to face, and how a person’s choices determine their future. “Nishaanchi” isn’t just a crime story; it also touches upon the depths of human nature and its consequences.

Aaishvary Thackeray delivers a stunning performance in his debut. He perfectly portrays the contrast between his two characters. He has made his mark in both roles, in innocence on one hand and toughness on the other. As always, Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra’s performances provide the film’s backbone. Vedika Pinto and Monica Panwar also contribute significantly to the story’s strength.

The film is also excellent on a technical level. Sylvester Fonseca’s cinematography makes every frame powerful, from the streets to the large cinematic shots. Aarti Bajaj’s editing is so tight that the story doesn’t drag anywhere. The music’s folk songs and cultural touches add a more authentic touch to the story.

Anurag Kashyap has once again proven that he isn’t afraid to experiment with storytelling. The film’s world-building, raw treatment, and emotional layer make it even more special. Every character and twist in Nishaanchi compels the audience to think.

Overall, ‘Nishaanchi’ is a refreshing, powerful, and memorable film for Bollywood. It’s not just a crime drama, but a story that delves deep into humanity and human decisions.

