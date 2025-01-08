OPINION: Varun Dhawan: Still A Bankable Star?

“I don’t want any of the career trajectories like that of Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh because they have had failures, and I have only had hits so far.” This confident statement was famously quoted by Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan Season 6, Episode 4, during a rapid-fire round with Katrina Kaif.

When asked if he would like to switch careers with Ranbir or Ranveer, Dhawan’s response was bold and unapologetic. However, for those who believe in the concept of a “black tongue” or jinxing oneself, Dhawan may have experienced the harsh irony of his own words. Since making that statement, the actor has not delivered a single bonafide solo hit—a dry spell that has now stretched to six long years.

Varun Dhawan made an electric entry into the Hindi film industry, Bollywood, back in 2012 with Student of the Year. Over the next six years, he carved an enviable trajectory, delivering one hit after another with unparalleled consistency. In an era marked by volatility, Dhawan’s streak was not only the envy of his contemporaries but also a rare feat in Bollywood’s modern history.

Blockbusters like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Judwaa 2, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania proved his ability to mint box office gold, while critically acclaimed films such as Badlapur, October, Main Tera Hero, and Sui Dhaaga showcased his range as an actor. Dhawan was widely hailed as Bollywood’s “next big star,” a label that seemed well-deserved at the time.

But six years—and one pandemic—later, Dhawan finds himself grappling with the harsh realities of a changing industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed audience behavior, making viewers far more selective about what they choose to watch in theaters. Gone are the days when a film’s release guaranteed footfalls, and Dhawan, once a surefire bet, seems to have been one of the biggest casualties of this shift.

The turning point in Dhawan’s career was arguably Kalank (2019), a lavish period drama that failed spectacularly both critically and commercially. While the debacle was shocking, it was followed by Street Dancer 3D (2020), a dance drama that failed to create the kind of impact Dhawan’s earlier films in the genre had managed.

While the latter recovered costs to an extent, it marked the beginning of a worrisome phase. Then came Coolie No. 1 (2020), his third collaboration with his father, veteran director David Dhawan. Released on a digital platform during the peak of the pandemic, the film was met with scathing reviews, arguably the harshest of Dhawan’s career.

The critical rejection of Coolie No. 1 was a far cry from the reception Judwaa 2 (2017) had enjoyed, a film that, despite mixed reviews, had emerged as a massive commercial success.

One wonders if the digital release of Coolie No. 1, coupled with the forced viewing habits of a locked-down audience, played a role in altering perceptions of Dhawan’s star power. After all, the pandemic left even the biggest names vulnerable to scrutiny, and Dhawan was no exception.

In the years since, Dhawan has struggled to recapture the magic of his earlier successes. His two theatrical releases, JugJugg Jeeyo (2022) and Bhediya (2022), were neither blockbusters nor outright flops. Both films performed respectively at the box office, indicating that Dhawan still has a pull, albeit not the invincible charm he once possessed.

However, the digital release of Bawaal (2023) and the disappointing performance of Baby John (2024) have further added to the perception that Dhawan’s career is in a slump.

The failure of Baby John, in particular, is a bitter pill to swallow. Marketed as a high-octane action entertainer, the film was billed as a career-defining project for Dhawan. Backed by the hit machine Atlee, it promised to be a massy commercial potboiler with all the elements necessary for box office success.

However, despite a decent opening day, the film failed to sustain momentum, wrapping up its run at a disappointing ₹40 crores. For an actor who once seemed unstoppable, this was a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in Bollywood.

However, it would be unfair to label Dhawan a “fading star” just yet. Bollywood is in a state of flux, and even the most seasoned actors are grappling with the evolving tastes of the audience. Dhawan’s resilience and willingness to adapt are evident in his upcoming projects, which signal a return to his comfort zone.

He is set to star in the comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and another collaboration with David Dhawan, tentatively titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Additionally, the actor is part of Border 2, a war drama with an ensemble cast that could potentially reignite his box office appeal.

In an industry as unpredictable as Bollywood, where fortunes can change overnight, Dhawan’s career trajectory is a reminder of the highs and lows every actor must navigate. While the invincible streak that once defined him may be a thing of the past, his determination to reinvent himself suggests he still has plenty to offer.

With a promising slate of films ahead, Dhawan has the opportunity to prove his critics wrong and reclaim his position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. For now, the journey ahead is uncertain, but if there’s one thing Bollywood loves, it’s a comeback story—and Varun Dhawan may be on the cusp of his own.