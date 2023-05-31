Polite Society Review: Sibling Revelry Too Clever For Its Own Good

By Subhash K Jha

Rating: ** ½

British-Pakistani director Nida Manzoor’s Polite Society is anything but a polite stab at social hypocrisies in the Asian-British community in England where over-madeup Aunties with expressions borrowed from Bollywood’s yesteryears’ vamps Manorama and Padma Khanna, keep themselves busy worrying about young Pakistani(and by extension, Indian) girl’s marriages.

We recently had another far more graceful comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It about the Pakistani experience in Briton. Polite Society bends(like Beckham) backwards to be hip and trendy.

It is a terribly chaotic universe squeezed into a corner by the capricious deeds/misdeeds of two sisters Riya(Priya Kansara) and Ritu(Lena Khan) who are thick as thieves. They fight , they shoot videos together and indulge in acres of sibling revelry. They are like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Josh, without the brio.They are like Jane Austen’s heroines who have stumbled unknowingly into an Asian family.

Then the plot decides to become a satire on a sibling’s jealousy and possessiveness when Ritu falls in love with a handsome tycoon in a semi-arranged marriage. Sick with the thought of losing her sister Riya decides to dig up dirt on her sister’s Prince Charming. Riya seeks the help of two of her British schoolmates who are like chorus girls in a Halloween party.

Soon after I glimpse some amusing moments between the two sisters and their fiercely protected secret society , disrupted by an alien presence. What follow thereafter was disruptively anal.

The cultural comedy fusing Mira Nair and Gurinder Chadha with Jane Austen—a Bend It Like Beckham meets A Suitable Boy—collapses completely into a whimsical comedy of errors about villainous sorts doing embryonic farming . Too bizarre to be funny the storytelling wraps itself up into knots until the climax when Riya performs Maar daala at her sister’s wedding. It is significant that the song chosen for the occasion has pointed references to the colour green.

A saffron tinge in this cross-border comedy is unimaginable. Polite Society bristles with the comedy of cultural collision. The two sisters are typhoons of non-conformity blowing across a screenplay that is too clever for its own good.The hotchpotch of Indian and Pakistani cultures doesn’t help either, with one incident crashing into another making us wonder if this is some kind of joke on Bollywood cinema.