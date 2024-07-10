Review Of Toofan: A Stormy Thrill Ride with Shakib Khan

Rating (4/5)

“Toofan” is a Bangladeshi period crime action thriller film that promises an adrenaline-pumping experience—and it delivers. Directed by Raihan Rafi and produced by Alpha-i Studios Limited, the film features Shakib Khan in a double role, along with Mimi Chakraborty, Masuma Rahman Nabila, and Chanchal Chowdhury.

The story revolves around ‘Galib Bin Gani a.k.a. Toofan’, a Mafia kingpin and top terrorist, and ‘Shanto’, an aspiring actor and Toofan’s lookalike. The film takes inspiration from the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Don” and the 2023 film “Animal”, with a modern twist.

Shakib Khan shines in both roles, bringing depth and nuance to his characters. His portrayal of Toof’n is brutal and unrelenting, and his performance as Shanto’is is endearing and relatable. The supporting cast, including Mimi Chakraborty and Masuma Rahman Nabila, delivers impressive performances.

The film’s sequences are well-choreographed and intense, with a dosage of violence that may not be suitable for all audiences. The cinematography is top-notch, capturing the gritty and dark world of the characters.

The film is a bit slow in the first half, but it picks up momentum with Chanchal Chowdhury’s entry as Assistant CommissCommissioner. The duel between Shakib Khan and Chanchal Chowdhury is a highlight of the film.

While the story lacks logic at times, the entertainment value is high. The film’s films could have been shorter, but the performances and action sequences make up for it.

Highlights :

– Shakib Khan delivers a standout performance in a double role

– Mimi Chakraborty and Masuma Rahman Nabila impress in their roles

– Chanchal Chowdhury shines as Assistant Commissioner Akram

– Action sequences are intense and well-choreographed

– Cinematography is top-notch

– Background music elevates the film’s film and emotion. Credit to the music directors Arafat Mohsin, Naved Parvez, Pritom Hasan, and Akassh

– Two super hit dance numbers, ‘Lage Ura Dhura’ and “Dushtu’Kokil,’ are ruling the hearts of Bengalis worldwide

– ‘Lage Ura Dhura’ and “Dushtu’Kokil’ are extremely choreographed and visually stunning

The story lacks logic at times, but the entertainment value is high

– Film’s Film’s could have been shorter

– Supporting cast delivers impressive performances

Overall, “Toofan” is a Bengali action thriller that packs a punch with a dose of entertainment and violence. A complete masala movie. If you enjoy action-packed malasa films, this one is a must-watch.