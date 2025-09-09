The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer Is On Edge—But Raghav Juyal Fans Aren’t Happy About It

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ has been making the right buzzes. The hype is worth it. The ever-humble showcase and speech of Aryan Khan have won us over. The first-look poster, the teaser and now trailer is right on the edge. It was a gutsy banger, with a glimpse inside the towering industry, that surges with highs, lows and toxicity. All looked fine, until Raghav Juyal, who remains an integral part of the run, leaves his fans in disarray.

The trailer while has earned all the light that it needed, it had Raghav Juyal in a ‘blink of an eye’ moment. Taking note, the actor-dancer’s fans are not very content about it. Well, we can’t fully disagree with them either. Juyal comes and goes, without you even realising his presence.

One wrote, “raghavjuyal_creation 15h raghavjuyal kaha hai trailer m aap log ek true artist ki respect karna nahi jante ho kya” – it’s definite that fans aren’t letting this slide. Another fan chimed in, “we are not happy after watching this trailer. Not at all. We want to see Raghav Juyal more… This is really very disappointing.” The disappointment is echoing across social media, especially among those who’ve followed Raghav’s journey from reality shows to the silver screen. His consistent grind, magnetic screen presence, and raw versatility make it hard to digest such a fleeting appearance.

There’s no doubt that The Ba*ds Of Bollywood trailer is compelling—bold, intense, and sharply cut. But in a project where each frame seems deliberate, Juyal’s near-invisible appearance has triggered questions. Was it a trailer cut choice? Or is this reflective of his actual screen time in the film? That’s the buzz now.

Some industry watchers believe this could be a strategic move—perhaps holding back his full arc for a stronger impact in the film itself. But that logic hasn’t eased the sting for die-hard fans who expected a more prominent glimpse of their favourite.

Meanwhile, Raghav himself has stayed mum, letting the chatter build on its own.

As anticipation brews for the full release, all eyes are now on how Raghav Juyal’s role eventually unfolds—and whether it does justice to the fire his fans believe he brings.