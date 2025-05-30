The Karate Kid: Legends: Review: Legacy Meets Grit

The Karate Kid: Legends is that rare franchise revival which, rather than leaning lazily on nostalgia, takes bold creative swings.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, this sixth entry in the Karate Kid saga retools its familiar scaffolding into a fresh, fast-moving, and emotionally grounded film. It doesn’t always land smoothly, but when it does, it strikes with both heart and precision.

The film follows Li Fong (Ben Wang), a teenager who relocates from Beijing to New York’s Chinatown with his mother (Ming-Na Wen), a doctor recently appointed to a Manhattan hospital. Unlike his cinematic predecessors, Li isn’t just discovering martial arts; and he’s already a gifted fighter, moulded by years of training under Mr. Han (Jackie Chan, reprising his role from the 2010 reboot). But what he lacks, and what the film explores with surprising tenderness, is mental stillness. Haunted by the trauma of his brother’s death, Li freezes during high-stress moments—a psychological block that becomes his greatest opponent.

Ben Wang’s performance is a revelation. He is effortlessly physical, but it’s his emotional transparency that holds the film together. His presence is immediate, a mixture of defiance and vulnerability that makes his journey compelling even when the script threatens to scatter its focus. His chemistry with Sadie Stanley, who plays Mia, the witty and clear-eyed daughter of a local pizzeria owner, adds a subtle romantic tension without overwhelming the narrative.

The film builds its stakes through an interconnected web of characters, some old and some new. Mia’s father, Victor (Joshua Jackson, excellent), is a former boxer trying to keep his restaurant afloat despite financial pressures from Connor Day’s mob-connected father. Connor (Aramis Knight), the reigning karate champion and resident antagonist, is both menacing and believable, carrying just enough psychological depth to avoid being a cartoon.

One of the film’s most engaging twists is the inversion of the classic mentor-student arc. Victor must step into the ring for an underground match, trained by Li, a role reversal that lends the middle act unexpected warmth and humour. It’s a shame the screenplay doesn’t allow this thread more breathing room.

Inevitably, franchise legacy comes calling. Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han remains a commanding and graceful presence, and the late arrival of Ralph Macchio’s Daniel Russo, now the guardian of Mr. Miyagi’s legacy, adds weight, if not always clarity. The film stretches itself thin trying to connect every previous entry into a coherent timeline, and not every retcon is convincing. But it’s executed with such earnest affection that one forgives the excess.

Visually, Legends is evocative and assured. Lower Manhattan is depicted in a textured realism that gives the area a gritty and warm tone, reminiscent of classic sports dramas’ representation of working-class neighbourhoods. The music, a frenetic blend of old-school synths and modern rhythms, replicates the film’s tonal fusion of old and new.

At only 90 minutes, the movie whisks along at times at the cost of emotional complexity. Side storylines and character development, particularly those with actual promise, are introduced and then quickly dropped. And yet, when the climactic tournament finally comes around, it does not disappoint. The final confrontation is not only full of physical intensity but also emotional payoff, supported by a now-familiar but no less effective finishing move that comes crashing down with cathartic impact.

The Karate Kid: Legends falters under the weight of its aspirations but never forgets its emotional centre. It’s a movie about healing, identity, and the strength of the spirit, masquerading as a crowd-pleasing martial arts movie.

That it manages to honour its past while making room for something new is no small feat.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 stars.