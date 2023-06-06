ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

Thugs Review: No Papillon But A Reasonably Engaging Prison-Escape Drama

Thugs on Jio Cinema is currently winning hearts with perfection and we love it. The project is out for all to see and we love it. Well, let's read this special review by Subhash K Jha for more updates and details on it. You will like all of it

Author: Subhash K Jha
06 Jun,2023 19:38:34
Thugs Review: No Papillon But A Reasonably Engaging Prison-Escape Drama

Thugs (Jio Cinema)

Rating: ** ½

Sure, you have seen much better prison-escape dramas. But Thugs in Tamil directed by choreographer-turned-director Brinda is unusual for being an out-and-out action film directed by a woman.

The film conveys the musk of a masculine actioner with sweaty grimy prisoners fighting and squabbling with one another and finally planning a daredevilish escape which works only because Brinda brings her choreographic skills in the graphic often gruesome action scenes.

Thugs has a vast cast of cops and criminals. But the plot based on a Malayalam film Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, eventually converges on two characters, the young protagonist Sethu who has landed in prison for an unintended crime of passion, and his cellmate Simha who we are told, is also an unintentional criminal.

This distinction between intentional and unintentional criminals, created in a cinema of certain kind to preserve an artificial moral ambiguity for the sake of melodrama, is highly dangerous.

No criminal kills without purpose unless warped in the head. We are supposed to feel sorry for Sethu and Durani because the former committed murder for love,and the latter has a wife whom it seems every male in town keeps ogling just because her husband is in prison.

Sethu and Durani must escape from prison for love and family.

Luckily for us and for the screenplay, the director doesn’t waste much time in whipping up a sympathy wave for the two heroes. There is a bustling sense of urgency and efficiency in the storytelling. No time is wasted in emotional pauses. It is all about catching the next action scene , even at the cost of continuity.

Not much to be said about the performances in an out-and-ouch actioner. But semi-newcomer Hridhu Haroon, seen last week in Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar , brings an innocence and gullibility to his character. He is the only actor who stands out. The rest of the characters all look and behave like junior artistes in a Ram Gopal Varma film.

The jungle outdoors and the cell interiors are well shot by cinematographer Priyesh Guruswamy. As for the editor Praveen Anthony, the only brief he seems to have been given is , ‘Make it fast.’

There is no pause for breath, no escape from the relentless action in this escape drama.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Rising social media influencer and content creator Tushar Silawat wins hearts.
Rising social media influencer and content creator Tushar Silawat wins hearts.
Kajal Aggarwal's family diaries is too cute to handle
Kajal Aggarwal's family diaries is too cute to handle
Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos
Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos
Surbhi Jyoti Sets Maldives Ablaze In A Stunning Orange Co-ord Set
Surbhi Jyoti Sets Maldives Ablaze In A Stunning Orange Co-ord Set
Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why
Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why
Netflix Is Back With A Sequel To Lust Stories
Netflix Is Back With A Sequel To Lust Stories
Read Latest News