3 Idiots Fame Achyut Potdar Passes Away At 90

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known for his appearance in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, has passed away yesterday. On August 18, the news of the popular actor taking his last breath surfaced on the internet. As per the reports, the actor died yesterday in Jupiter Hospital in Thane. At the time of his death the actor was 90 years old. However, the reason behind his death has not been revealed yet.

Several media reports suggest that Achyut Potdar was admitted to hospital after facing health issues in Thane’s Jupiter Hospital. The actor passed away on Monday and his last rites are scheduled for today, August 19. The passing of the renowned veteran marks a great loss for the film industry.

Achyut Potdar was not a trained actor. He started his career at the age of 44. After completing his graduation, the actor worked as a professor in Madhya Pradesh. Later, after his marriage, he joined the Indian Army. The actor retired in 1967 and later worked for 25 years as an executive at Indian Oil. While working at Indian Oil, he also indulged in theatrical projects, plays and cultural activities. Later in 1980, he made his debut with the film Aakrosh. Achyut has also worked in films like 3 Idiots, Ardh Satya, Yeh Dillagi and others. Apart from that, he has also worked on TV shows like Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs. Tendulkar, Bharat Ki Khoj.