79-year Old Harrison Ford To 35-year Old Indiana Jones

Know more about Indiana Jones movie by Lucasfilm

Author: Subhash K Jha
26 Apr,2023 11:00:04
Lucasfilm’s upcoming film Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny is set to feature a 25-minute long flashback sequence wherein Indiana Jones will be seen playing a 35 year old with the help of cutting-edge technology for a grand opening scene.

Dishing on the advancement in technology, enabling the de-aging process, director James Mangold says “We had hundreds of hours of footage of him in close-ups, in mediums, in wides, in every kind of lighting, night and day, I could shoot Harrison on a Monday as, you know, a 79-year-old playing a 35- year-old, and I could see dailies by Wednesday with his head already replaced”. Sharing the goal of depicting two contrasting realities from the past and the present, James Mangold adds “It was an incredible technology, and, in many ways, I just didn’t think about it. I just focused on shooting what’s [approximately] a 25-minute opening extravaganza that was my chance to just let it rip. The goal was to give the audience a full-bodied taste of what they missed so much. Because then when the movie lands in 1969, they’re going to have to make an adjustment to what it is now, which is different from what it was.”

Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny marks Indy’s final adventure, set in the nostalgic year of 1969, Indiana Jones (starring Harrison Ford) is summoned by his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) for one final mystery that embarks him on an adventure, revealing secrets of Neo-Nazis’ involvement in NASA posing a vicious threat to the country.

The film will open in theatres on June 30 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

