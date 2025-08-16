A Taste of Joy: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram Delight

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a delightful photo on Instagram, captioned “I love my bhatura more than my brothora.” The image captures Kartik sitting at a dining table, showcasing a mouthwatering plate of Indian food. The centerpiece of the meal is a large bhatura, accompanied by sautéed vegetables and fresh sliced onions and carrots. A small bowl of curd or raita adds to the appetizing spread.

Dressed casually, Kartik sports a pink and white striped shirt with the top buttons undone, reflecting a relaxed vibe. His trimmed beard adds to his laid-back look, and a smart watch adorns his wrist, with a tattoo of moon phases visible on his forearm.

Adding to the charm of the photo is an adorable fluffy Katori Aaryan (white dog), likely a Bichon Frise. The dog joyfully stands on its hind legs, placing its front paws on Kartik’s arm as it playfully interacts with him. The cozy setup features soft lighting and neutral-colored furnishings, enhancing the warm atmosphere of the scene.

Kartik continues to make waves in the film industry, having gained acclaim for his roles in “Chandu Champion” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” in 2024. Looking ahead, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects, including a war drama set for release in August 2025, “Aashiqui 3,” a romantic film with Sreeleela, as well as “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2,” “Naagzilla” set for 2026, and “Tu Meri Main Tera.” Kartik Aaryan remains a prominent figure, captivating audiences with both his talent and engaging personality.