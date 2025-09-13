Aamir Khan Shuts Down Fake Reports About His Cameo in Coolie

Social media was recently abuzz with a viral screenshot that claimed Aamir Khan was unhappy with his cameo in Coolie, the blockbuster starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. According to the post, Aamir allegedly called his role meaningless and poorly written.

However, Aamir Khan’s team has now stepped forward to clear the air. In an official statement, they confirmed that Aamir never made such comments and did not give any interview regarding Coolie. They called the circulating quotes completely fake and baseless.

The statement also emphasized Aamir’s deep respect for Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the entire team behind the film. They highlighted the film’s massive success — crossing ₹500 crore at the box office — as proof of its wide audience appeal and quality.

Coolie follows the story of Devaraj “Deva”, played by Rajinikanth, a man with a mysterious past who takes on a powerful smuggling syndicate at the Visakhapatnam harbour. Aamir Khan makes a brief appearance in the film, which drew a lot of attention from fans.

As the fake comments spread online, many began to question Aamir’s involvement in the film. With this clarification, his team hopes to stop further speculation and put an end to the false reports.

Aamir remains proud to have been part of Coolie, and stands by the film, its message, and the people who made it possible.