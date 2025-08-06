Aamir Khan Tips The Balance In Battle For Screens Between Coolie And War 2

Actor Aamir Khan has reportedly called PVR-Inox chief Ajay Bijli, personally requesting premium screen allocation and a marketing tie-up for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie. The unexpected intervention has caused a stir within the exhibition chain, especially as Khan has no official stake in the film.

Aamir had earlier shot an extended cameo for Coolie without charging a fee, calling it a gesture of goodwill towards Rajinikanth. However, his recent efforts to promote the film have raised eyebrows in the industry.

Sources say the tone of Aamir’s call was unusually assertive. “It wasn’t just a friendly suggestion. The request came with urgency and weight,” said a source close to the matter.

Insiders believe this may be a strategic move, as War 2, another big-budget film featuring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, is also preparing for release. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), War 2 is expected to dominate screens, putting PVR-Inox in a tight spot between two powerful production houses: Sun Pictures (Coolie) and YRF.

Aamir’s long-standing relationship with Ajay Bijli and his history of making last-minute interventions have only intensified internal discussions at the multiplex giant.

Adding to the off-screen drama, both Aamir and NTR Jr. are working on separate films about cinema pioneer Dadasaheb Phalke, fuelling further comparisons and speculation.

What began as a straightforward release for Coolie has now turned into a high-stakes behind-the-scenes clash, highlighting once again how Bollywood’s real action often unfolds far from the screen.