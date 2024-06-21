Abhishek Bachchan Recalls The Experience Of Shooting For Raavan, Which Turned 14 This Week In The Jungles With Aishwarya Rai.

How do you recall the Raavan experience?

With tremendous love affection and fondness. It was my third film with Mani Ratnam . I can’t wait to work with him again.

You haven’t worked with Aishwarya since Raavan?

We are dying to. We are just waiting for the right script.

Shooting in the jungles, weren’t you concerned about Aishwarya’s safety?

I am a normal man and a normal husband. I was definitely concerned for my wife’s wellbeing. And she was equally concerned about me.

I believe she was up to any risk that the role demanded?

Oh she’s very very strong . But Mani wouldn’t allow her to do anything that was unsafe. Speaking for myself it was great fun.Ask any of Mani’s actors . They’ll tell you they’re willing to do anything he asks them to.

Was Raavan a special challenge for the gruelling jungle locations?

Raavan is the most difficult film I’ve ever done . It offered me my most challenging role to date. It was deeply challenging film for me and Aishwarya because we shot in the jungles under the most severe conditions. But finally it was worth it.

How do you rate your performance in Raavan?

I can’t say I’m satisfied.When I saw the film recently I realized there is so much more I could have done with my role. Given the opportunity again I’d do Raavan all over again, and a lot more.”

Raavan was your third and by far the toughest film with the magical Mani Ratnam?

I believe Raavan is even more magical than Yuva and Guru. It’s territory that neither of us has ever visited. I believe it’s Mani’s most massy film to date. You know it’s funny , but because Mani has a fantastic aesthetic sense and he’s constantly raising the bar with every film of his it is believed that his films are high art meant for a select audience. Not true! Mani is for the masses.

How was you rapport with Mani during Raavan?

I completely go by his judgement and believe he knows the best.Our relationship goes beyond films. Having said that, I would of course want to work with him a fourth time. The entire industry wants to work with him . Why wouldn’t I?

Raavan wrenched you away from you comfort zone?

To shoot in the jungles wasn’t easy. But why do a film unless it challenges you to go beyond your comfort zone? I’ve always done films that remove me from the comfort zone and put me in a place I’ve never been.That’s one of the main criteria for choosing a role.

Focussing on the emotions of your character Beera while doing those heart-in-the-mouth stunts couldn’t have been easy?

That was a double challenge. First I was doing a role that required me to perform the most challenging physical activities. Then I also had to emote in ways that I had never done . And the one couldn’t be compromised for the other. It was very difficult. But now I realize the pain was worth it.Mani allowed me to watch the film as it was being shot.I knew it was something very very special.

Shooting in the jungles brought you closer to Nature?

It couldn’t get any more natural…we were in the jungles with the animals, insects, waterfalls, rain and Nature for months.It was Mother Nature in all her glory. I’ve always been very eco-conscious . But this experience just changed my life.

How was it working with Vikram ?

I’ve known Vikram for a very long time. He’s a very sweet chap. I take it as a compliment when co-stars enjoy working with me say they enjoyed the experience.Making a film should be as much fun as watching it.

Closing thoughts?

Raavan was the most challenging experience of my life, both physically and emotionally. It has sapped me every which way. I was really anxious about Raavan. Mani, Aishwarya and I had to go beyond Guru which is one of my favourite films. I knew Raavan could do it. I’m very proud of the film. I know everyone has given sweat and blood to it.It was a lot of hard work.