Actor Jujo George INJURED In Jeep Accident During ‘Varavu’ Shoot

A major accident occurred in Munnar on Saturday when the jeep overturned during the shooting of Shaji Kailas’s film Varavu. Four people, including the famous Malayalam cinema actor Jujo George, were injured in this accident. It is a relief that everyone’s life is safe and no one suffered a serious injury.

According to the information, while returning from the shooting location, the jeep near Talayar suddenly became unbalanced and overturned. Jujo George suffered minor injuries in the accident, while two other actors, including actor Deepak Parmbol and a stuntman, were also injured.

The injured were immediately rushed to Tata Hospital in Munnar, where doctors reported that the injuries were minor and that everyone was out of danger. Film crew and officials also confirmed the accident and said that there was no such thing as panic.

The film Varavu is special because this is the first time directors Shaji Kailas and Jujo George work together. But the accident between shots is no less than a shock for the team.

