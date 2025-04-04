Actress Aima Rosmy Sebastian & husband, Kevin Paul blessed with a baby girl

Actress Aima Rosmy Sebastian and her husband, Kevin Paul, have welcomed their first child. Kevin shared the news on social media, introducing their daughter, Eleanor, to the world.

Expressing his emotions, Kevin described the journey of the past nine months and the joy of finally holding their baby. He shared that both Aima and the newborn are doing well. The couple chose the name Eleanor for their daughter, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Aima, known for her role in Jacobinte Swargarajyam, gained popularity among Malayalam cinema audiences. She was also seen in Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, where she portrayed the daughter of characters played by Mohanlal and Meena. The film was produced by Kevin’s mother, Sophia Paul.

Currently residing in Dubai, Aima has kept a low profile in the entertainment industry in recent years. However, her work in Malayalam cinema continues to be remembered by fans.

Following the announcement, several celebrities and well-wishers extended their congratulations to the new parents. Actor Tovino Thomas was among those who sent his best wishes.

With this new addition to their family, Aima and Kevin embark on a new journey of parenthood. Their announcement was met with joy from friends and followers, who expressed their happiness and support.