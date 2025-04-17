Actress M.G. Abhinaya gets married to longtime partner, Vegesana Karthik

Actress M.G. Abhinaya has entered a new phase in her personal life, marrying her longtime partner, Vegesana Karthik, in a ceremony held in Hyderabad on April 16, 2025. The wedding follows their engagement, which took place just over a month earlier on March 9.

Images from the celebration have since surfaced online, capturing a series of candid and joyful moments. In one, Abhinaya is seen with her eyes closed during the mangalsutra ritual. Other pictures feature the newlyweds sharing laughs during a traditional wedding game and pointing upwards in a shared moment of delight.

Abhinaya’s father, in a prior interview, had briefly mentioned the wedding plans, choosing to keep the finer details private. He expressed support for her decision to marry and stated that the choice was entirely hers. He also noted that any plans regarding her film career post-marriage would be left to her discretion.

Over the years, Abhinaya has built a notable presence in South Indian cinema, contributing to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her performances in films like Shambo Shiva Shambo, Easan, Nadodigal, and Dammu have been well received.

Born with hearing and speech impairments, Abhinaya has continued to work in a field where verbal expression is a major aspect. Through focused preparation and the help of a translator, she has consistently delivered performances that resonate with audiences.

Her journey stands as a story of determination and adaptability, showing how discipline and passion can overcome barriers. With her recent wedding, fans now look forward to what lies ahead—both personally and professionally—for the accomplished actor.