Mahie Gill is one of the most popular and admired actresses in the country. The diva has worked in several movies so far and has had a successful career. Well, we have a special update for you right now.

Mahie Gill confirms marriage with Ravi Kesar:

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress was quoted as saying,

I am married to him [Ravi Kesar.] The report added that the two got married in a close-knit ceremony. Mahie Gill is currently living in Goa with Ravi Kesar and her daughter Veronica. The actress, back in 2019, had revealed in an interview that she has a daughter. Speaking about Veronica, Mahie said, “I am very proud that I am a mother of a daughter. Yes, I have not been married yet. When I want to marry, I will do it. In August this year, my child will be three-year-old.”

