Actress Malhaar Rathod ties the knot with Anubhav Bansal

Actress Malhaar Rathod has officially begun a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot with cinematographer Anubhav Bansal on February 20, 2025. The couple shared their wedding pictures in a Collab post, captioning it, “From ‘Hi, Deer’ to Forever – Our Love Story begins its new chapter 20.02.2025.”

Malhaar, known for her performances in web series like Tandoor and MTV Nishedh, has built a strong presence in the digital entertainment space. She has also been a part of notable advertisements and continues to expand her career in acting.

Anubhav Bansal, a well-regarded cinematographer, has worked on various projects in Bollywood and the digital space. His expertise in visual storytelling has earned him recognition in the industry, and he has collaborated with several artists and filmmakers over the years.

The wedding pictures shared by the couple received warm wishes from fans and industry colleagues. Their journey from acquaintances to life partners has been followed with interest, and their post reflects the bond they share.

Malhaar and Anubhav’s wedding adds to the list of celebrity unions in 2025. With both having their individual creative pursuits, their new phase together is anticipated to be a blend of personal and professional growth.

As they embark on this journey, fans look forward to seeing more glimpses from their wedding celebrations and their upcoming projects in the entertainment industry.