Actress Ruchi Gujjar Files FIR, Hits Producer with Chappal Over 24 Lakh Fraud Linked to TV Serial Deal

Bollywood actress Ruchi Gujjar is again in the headlines, but this time the reason is not any of her films or fashion statements, but a serious fraud case. Ruchi has filed an FIR against film producer Karan Singh Chauhan for cheating, threats, and betrayal of 24 lakh. This FIR was registered on 24 July 2025 at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

This dispute is related to the co-production deal of a Hindi TV serial. Ruchi has alleged that she transferred 24 lakh from her production house, SR Event and Entertainment, to producer Karan Singh Chauhan’s company, K Studios, and other accounts between July 2023 and January 2024. In return for this amount, she was promised to become the co-producer of a Hindi TV show to be aired on Sony TV.

Ruchi said that Karan Singh first contacted her on WhatsApp and introduced himself as the producer of a Hindi serial. He also sent some documents about the project, which convinced Ruchi, and she transferred money in installments.

However, according to Ruchi, work on the serial did not start even after the payment. “I contacted him several times, but he kept postponing and lying every time,” she said in her complaint. Later, she learned that this money was invested in a film, So Long Valley, which is releasing on July 27.

When Ruchi asked Karan for the money back, he started threatening her. Ruchi alleges that “as soon as I came to know about the film’s release date, I asked him to return the money immediately, but he started threatening me.”

In this case, Mumbai Police has registered a case under Sections 318(4), 352, and 351(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has also submitted full details of banking transactions, account numbers, and other documents to the police in the FIR. The police have started the investigation, and now call records, bank statements, and related evidence are being examined.

This is not the first time that Ruchi Gujjar has attracted media attention. Earlier, she had garnered attention by wearing a necklace with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Cannes Film Festival.

Amid the latest controversy, a viral video has also surfaced, in which Ruchi Gujjar is seen hitting the producer and director with a Chappal (slipper) in a Mumbai theatre. It is being said that this incident happened when she demanded money from the producer, and the atmosphere became tense.

This matter is taking a serious turn, and it remains to be seen what the investigation will reveal. This incident has once again raised questions about trust and transparency in the entertainment industry.

