Aditya Chopra directed Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is the longest running movie in the history of Indian cinema. The all-time blockbuster catapulted Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to become superstars of the country and is one of the biggest IP’s emerging from the Indian film industry.

DDLJ shaped pop culture for India and Indians over the generations. This year, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, DDLJ will see a wider release across India, Yash Raj Films confirms.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, says, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the longest running film in the history of cinema, has become synonymous to romance for India and Indians for generations since it’s historic release. We are constantly requested by the audience and fans, through the year, for a wider showcasing of the film so that they can again and again watch this milestone-setting film with their friends and family in theatres! This year, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, we are making their wish come true. DDLJ will be screened across India, starting Feb 10, for a period of one week only!”

DDLJ will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum.

Malhotra adds, “It is an amazing coincidence that DDLJ, an all-time blockbuster, was released by YRF during its 25th year celebrations & this year, history has repeated itself with Pathaan as it has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide (original format) during YRF’s 50 year celebrations!”