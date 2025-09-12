Adolescence’ Co-Creator Jack Thorne Appointed President Of Writers’ Guild Of Great Britain

Jack Thorne, the celebrated writer behind Adolescence, His Dark Materials, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has been named President of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB). The announcement came at the Guild’s recent Annual General Meeting, where Thorne officially succeeded outgoing president Sandi Toksvig, who served a six-year term.

Thorne takes office at a time of mounting challenges for writers across the UK and beyond. With the entertainment industry facing increasing pressures from conservative commissioning trends and rapid technological disruption, his presidency is expected to focus sharply on defending writers’ rights and creative freedoms. One of the most pressing concerns is the ongoing debate around artificial intelligence and copyright, as the UK government considers legislation that could allow creative work to be used for AI training unless creators explicitly opt out.

As a long-time advocate for equality, diversity, and inclusion, Thorne brings a strong campaigning background to his new role. He previously founded the Underlying Health Condition group to promote accessibility and representation for disabled professionals in the industry. His leadership is expected to reinforce the Guild’s position as both a negotiating body and a political voice for writers.

The WGGB continues to play a critical role in securing fair pay and working conditions, with recent agreements struck with major players including the BBC and Netflix. With Thorne at the helm, the Guild is preparing to take on the next wave of challenges with renewed energy and focus.