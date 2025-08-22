“Adultery, Cruelty & Desertion,” Sunita Ahuja accuses Govinda amid divorce battle

Divorce rumours have been buzzing online, with Sunita Ahuja reportedly filing for separation from Govinda. She filed for the divorce in the Bandra family court, alleging ‘adultery, cruelty and desertion.” As per media reports, the court called for Govinda on 25th May, and since June, the two have been trying to come to terms. However, while Sunita appeared on the slotted dates, Govida was missing.

The duo however has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences over the years, given their lively, candid momentum, which they shared off the screen.

Recently in her vlog she addressed the rumours. She said, Main jab Govinda se mili tab maine maata se wahi maanga ke meri shaadi usse ho jaaye aur jeevan acche se jaaye. Maata ne sab mannat poori kiya. Bacche bhi de diye dono. Par har sach milna aasan nahi hota, unch-neech ho jaata hai. Par main maata pe itna vishwas karti hoon ke aaj main agar kuch dekh bhi rahi hoon, toh main jaanti hoon jo mera ghar todne ki koshish karega, usko toh woh baithi hai Maa Kaali.” She added, “Ek acche insaan ko aur ek acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Main teenon maata ko itna prem karti hoon. Jo bhi paristhiti hai aur jo ghar-parivaar todne ki koshish karega, usko Maa bakshegi nahi.”

Earlier this year, the rumour was in the air, with several media reports claiming that the beloved couple of the B-town has decided to part ways. However, Sunita dismissed the rumours earlier.

No certain confirmation has come from Govinda yet.