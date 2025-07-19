Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara Fees Revealed: Took Such A Huge Amount For Debut Film

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara surprised everyone by earning 20.76 crore at the box office on its first day. The film was produced by Yash Raj Films and promoted unconventionally.

In the film, Ahaan Panday plays the role of a struggling singer named Krish Kapoor, and Aneet Padda plays the role of a journalist named Vaani Batra. The young audience likes the chemistry between these two, the simplicity of the story, and the heart-touching music.

Now, let’s talk about Ahaan Panday’s fees. According to a report, newcomers are usually paid between 3 and 5 crores in Yash Raj’s debut films. But Ahaan comes from a well-known family, so it is believed that he has charged a little more than Aneet.

Although the official numbers have yet to be revealed, it is certain that after Saiyaara’s success, Ahaan’s market will grow even faster. Not everyone is lucky enough to receive so much love and response in their debut.

Trending on social media in one day, being followed by paparazzi, and getting support from family, Ahaan is currently ruling on every front.

From the film’s promotion to the screening, Ahaan’s entire family was seen together, especially Ananya Panday, who also posted on Instagram, calling him “A Star is Born.”

This film has proved that if there is talent and the story is told from the heart, then even a debut can become a blockbuster.

