Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi deliver a comedic delight with their banter in the latest “Jolly vs Jolly” video!

In this funny showdown, Akshay champions Kanpur while Arshad supports Meerut. As they argue, Saurabh Shukla hilariously gets caught in the middle, leaving the final decision to the audience.

In “Jolly LLB 3,” the current challenge isn’t in the courtroom, but rather revolves around where to launch the trailer. Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra passionately makes a case for “Kamal ka Kanpur,” while Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi stands his ground for Meerut. Frustrated, Judge Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla) can’t pick a side, so now the audience must decide.

Which city will you choose — Kanpur or Meerut? Cast your vote here – www.jollyvsjolly.com.

Presented by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, “Jolly LLB 3” features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. The film promises nostalgia, sharp writing, and an epic clash between two beloved performers, making it one of the year’s biggest cinematic events. Catch it in theaters on September 19th!