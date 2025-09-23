Akshay Kumar becomes victim of Deepfake as ‘Maharishi Valmiki’—tells us we are living in credibility crisis

Deepfake is back in the debate once again. Artificial Intelligence is reaching new heights every day, with no hesitation in its takeover—inevitable change. AI comes with a myriad of benefits, but also carries statutory warnings that are often overlooked. And it raises eyebrows once again, as Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram stories to reveal that he has been a recent victim of Deepfake.

In the age of AI, authentication becomes a question. Trust goes on toss—and you stand at the dead-end, wondering if you really exist during this living paradox of truth and untruth. Things have become increasingly brutal with each passing day, prompting us to witness a moment where celebrities had to turn to the court to protect their ‘personality rights.’ Apparently, because a quarter of the population thinks it is okay to circulate videos and images of public figures, and mislead the masses into believing that certain never-occurred vicissitudes are true. It is entertainment wrapped in tragedy.

An AI-generated video of Akshay Kumar has circulated. It pretends to be a film trailer. Akshay Kumar is depicted as Maharishi Valmiki in the video. Slamming the same, Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle and claimed it to be fake and made by AI. He pointed out further that several media houses had covered the same information without verifying its legitimacy, and churned it as ‘news.’ He went on to urge the media houses to verify and be well-informed, and then only propagate it as news.

We’ve reached a point where truth needs a disclaimer and fiction wears a press badge. This isn’t just about Akshay Kumar. It’s about a system that’s glitching in plain sight — where algorithms craft reality, and verification is an afterthought. Deepfake isn’t the villain; our blind trust is. And when headlines are fed by the hunger for virality over validity, we’re not just misinformed — we’re complicit. So maybe the question isn’t whether AI will replace us, but whether we’ll even notice when it does.