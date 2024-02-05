Akshay Kumar To Work With His Favourite Director Once Again

Priyadarshan , along with Suneel Darshan, would always be recognized as the two directors who were the gamechangers in Akshay Kumar’s career.

Priyan’s Hera Pheri and Suneel Darshan’s Jaanwar were the two films that put Akshay on the path to stardom.

“It’s good of you to say that,” says Priyadarshan. “But every actor comes with his own destiny.If not me, then someone would have made another film that would have been the Hera Pheri in Akshay’s career.”

After fourteen years, the super-prolific director Priyadarshan is all set to team up with his favourite Hindi actor Akshay Kumar again.

Confirming this Priyan says, “It’s been a while since Akshay and I worked together. The last film we did together was Khatta Meetha in 2010. There were several projects we discussed after that, but nothing concrete happened until now.”

Giving details of his new project with Akshay, Priyan says, “It will be in the comic-fantasy genre. Somehow Hindi audiences don’t like me to do serious films. Whenever I tried, as in Tezz , Khatta Meetha or Rangrezz it didn’t click. So comedy it is. Akshay and I hope to recreate the mirthful magic of Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiya.”

The Akshay-Priyadarshan comedy will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. It starts shooting in September.