Alia Bhatt Calls Out Privacy Breach As Video of Her & Ranbir Kapoor’s New Bandra Mansion Goes Viral

In a city like Mumbai, where everyone has to face space crunch, it is common to see someone else’s house from the window of one’s own house. But does this mean that someone’s private residence should be captured on camera without permission and made viral on the internet? Recently, a video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s new house surfaced and went viral on social media. Alia expressed both her anger and concern about this.

Alia shared a long note on Instagram, stating that this is clearly a violation of privacy and a major security concern. She said taking pictures or videos of someone’s personal space is not “content” but breaking the rules. She requested that the media remove such videos immediately and told the fans not to share or forward them.

“Multiple publications have recorded and circulated a video of our home—still under construction—without our knowledge or consent.

This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not “content” – a violation.

It should never be normalized.”

“Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly without your knowledge?

None of us would.

So here’s a humble but firm request – if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further.

And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately.”

Now let’s talk about the house, which is central to this controversy. This six-storey luxurious bungalow of Ranbir and Alia, worth around 250 crores, is located in Bandra. This property is considered very special for the Kapoor family. This is the same ‘Krishna Raj’ house, once the house of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. In the 1980s, it came to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and now it has been remodeled in a new form.

Ranbir and Alia had kept a close eye on the construction of this house even before their marriage in 2022. Despite being incomplete at the time of their marriage, this house was glowing with light. Now that the house is complete, it is being seen not just as a luxury mansion but as a family heirloom. Reports even say that this house will be registered in their daughter’s name, Raha.

From the outside, the house has a simple yet classy look — grey walls and lush green balconies on every floor. Inside, tall chandeliers give the room a royal feel. This combination of simplicity and grandeur makes this bungalow even more special.

According to sources, the finishing work inside the house is almost complete now. Ranbir-Alia is expected to celebrate Diwali this year in their new house with their daughter Rhea.

Alia’s message is clear — whether they are stars or common people, it is everyone’s responsibility to respect the privacy of someone’s home.