Alia Bhatt Glows In ₹1.75 Lakh Rani Pink Saree, Backless Dori Blouse Steals the Show

Alia Bhatt has turned the festive vibe vibrant with her latest look in a rani pink saree for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Embracing regal charm in a 1.75 lakh rupees saree, the actress screamed ‘attention’. Known for her fashion sense, the Bollywood actress never misses a chance to surprise fans with her style statements.

Alia’s rani pink saree is crafted in luxurious fabric with intricate golden embroidery, exuding a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary charm. The plain pink border lace with delicate work gave the attire extra charm. The golden border lace also added an elegant touch.

However, what made Alia’s look truly stand out was the daring backless dori blouse, adding a bold and modern twist to the classic attire. The sleeveless sleeves and basic pattern with a backless touch complemented Alia’s six-yard elegance that steal hearts.

But wait, that’s not all! Alia styled her hair in a messy yet sleek bun, enhancing her facial structure, giving her a balanced look. The minimal dewy makeup with kajal eyes and pink lips allowed her vibrant saree to shine perfectly. At the same time, the black bindi gave her desi charm while the long chandaliyan screamed ‘masterpiece’.

Alia is an all-time favorite when it comes to fashion. With her elegant, bold and graceful choices, she always rules the fashion book.