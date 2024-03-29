Movies | News

It seems the biopic on the timeless Madhubala is finally happening.It will be directed by Jasneet K Reen who earlier directed Darlings for Netflix.

Jasneet may very well opt for her ‘Darlings’ lead Alia Bhatt as Madhubala.

Yes, Alia is a strong contender to play Madhubala.So are Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit.

A source very close to two of the above actresses informs, “Madhuri was the first and ideal choice . But when Imtiaz Ali opted out, Madhuri too slipped away from the Madhubala project. Deepika is a natural choice. But at the moment she is focussed on motherhood.Alia could very well corner the coveted role.”

For this biopic the makers are not too focussed on the physical likeness of the actor who plays Madhubala with the actual actress.They went down that route once aeons ago when Sona, a smalltime actress bearing a resemblance to Madhubala played Madhubala in Meera Kumari Ki Amar Kahani. The endresult was beyond disastrous.

Interestingly Jasneet Singh who will direct the Madhubala bio-pic was earlier chosen to direct a bio-pic on poet-thinker Sahir Ludhianvi .

Madhubala’s film will be produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd . Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya (Madhubala Ventures) are co-producers on the film.