It seems  the  biopic on the timeless Madhubala is finally happening.It will be  directed by Jasneet  K Reen who earlier  directed Darlings for  Netflix.

 Jasneet may very well opt for  her ‘Darlings’  lead  Alia Bhatt as Madhubala.

 Yes, Alia is a strong contender  to play Madhubala.So are Deepika Padukone  and Madhuri Dixit.

A source very close to two  of the above actresses  informs, “Madhuri was  the first  and ideal  choice . But when Imtiaz Ali opted  out, Madhuri too slipped away  from the Madhubala project. Deepika is a natural choice.  But at the moment she  is  focussed on motherhood.Alia could very well corner the  coveted role.”

For  this biopic  the  makers are  not too focussed  on  the physical  likeness  of  the actor who plays Madhubala with the  actual  actress.They went down  that route once aeons ago when Sona, a smalltime actress bearing  a resemblance to Madhubala played Madhubala in Meera Kumari Ki Amar Kahani. The endresult was beyond disastrous.

Interestingly  Jasneet Singh  who will  direct the Madhubala  bio-pic was earlier chosen  to direct a bio-pic on  poet-thinker Sahir Ludhianvi .

 Madhubala’s   film  will be  produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd  . Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya (Madhubala Ventures) are co-producers on the film.