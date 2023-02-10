For those hoping for the third part of the KGF franchise from Kannada superstar Yash, here is the bad and the good news.

The bad news is that Yash is not doing KFG 3 next.

“Yash doesn’t want to be branded as the KGF star like Sean Connery and Daniel Craig who were branded as James Bond .After spending a good five years of his life working on the KGF franchise twice, Yash wants to take a break from KGF,” informs source very close to Yash.

The good news is, the project that Yash is now working on will feature him in a role as dynamic and crowdpleasing as KGF.

“But it will be completely different in look and personality from KGF,” informs the source.

KGF Chapter 1 in 2018 was a Kannada-language film dubbed into Hindi . Its staggering boxoffice collection were: KGF (dubbed Hindi) – Rs. 44 crore ($5.7 million)/ Kannada- Rs. 135 crore ($17.7 million).

KGF Chapter 2 released in 2022 was even more successful.

No non-Bollywood film had ever shown the boxoffice collections of these two South Indian films.

The young KGF star Yash admits his film turned the tide for regional cinema. “When people say I put Kannada cinema on the world map, I feel good about it.When we made KGF we consciously designed for a pan-India audience, The spoken language is regional , but the spririt of presentation is international Or so we’d like to believe,” says Yash who has a massive fan following among Indians everywhere.