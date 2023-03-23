A wonderful and amazing update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Rishab Shetty and Kantara movie.

Hombale Films’ Kantara starring Rishab Shetty is one the biggest breakout films that Indian cinema saw last year. From bringing a story from the heartlands of India to garnering the love of audiences across quarters to making its mark on the global level, Kantara has created examples of success like never seen before. While the audience was eagerly waiting to witness the further story of the film the makers had announced the prequel for Kantara and now taking the journey ahead the makers have started the work on the script on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

Taking to social media, Hombale films shared ‘KANTARA WRITING BEGINS’ creative wishing everybody a happy Ugadi. They further jotted down the caption writing –

On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates”.

The news of Kantara finally being written has certainly come across as one of the most exciting ones and has amped everybody’s festive mood today.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

