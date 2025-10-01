Allu Sirish To Get Engaged In Paris-Inspired Romance — Meet Nayanika Reddy

Telugu actor Allu Sirish, the younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun and son of veteran producer Allu Aravind, is all set to get engaged to Nayanika Reddy. The formal ring ceremony is scheduled for October 31, 2025, and the announcement has already sparked excitement among fans and industry circles.

Sirish made the big reveal on October 1, a date that holds deep personal meaning—it marks the birth anniversary of his legendary grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah. Taking to Instagram, he shared a black-and-white photo of himself holding Nayanika’s hand in front of the Eiffel Tower, keeping her identity mostly under wraps by not revealing her face.

But who is Nayanika Reddy?

Nayanika comes from a well-known business family in Kukatpally, Hyderabad and belongs to the Reddy community, one of the most influential social groups in the region. Despite the growing spotlight, she has remained largely out of the media, and not much is known about her educational background or professional life. The couple is believed to have kept their relationship low-key, with only close friends and family aware of it until now.

With the engagement date approaching, fans are eagerly waiting for more glimpses of the couple. While Nayanika remains a mystery to many, the love and respect between the two is already winning hearts across Tollywood.

This marks a new chapter in the Allu family legacy—one rooted in love, tradition, and quiet elegance.